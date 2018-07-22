× Police search for missing kayaker in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.– An investigation is underway for a missing kayaker who disappeared Saturday.

Deputies tell us the kayaker went missing on the Saint Joseph River near the Jasper Dairy Boat Launch in Berrien Springs just before 7 p.m.

After an extensive search, they have located the kayak but not the man.

The Berrien Couty Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team will be continuing their search of the Saint Joseph River and surrounding area on Sunday.

The missing man is said to be 35-years-old and from the Kalamazoo area, but no other information has been released at this time.

If you know anything call police.

This is a developing story.