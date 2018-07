× Two people injured in a Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– Police responding to a call of shots fired early Sunday morning.

This happening just after 3 a.m. in the 200 Block of Oneita Street.

Police tell us that two male victims arrived at Bronson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They also say that they do not have any suspect in custody at this time.

If you do know anything about this, you’re asked to call the police.