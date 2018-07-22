× Weekend rain tops 4″ in spots

WEST MICHIGAN — It was certainly long awaited…a good soaking rain needed to alleviate the abnormally dry conditions West Michigan had been experiencing the last several weeks. Our forecast models last week were showing a solid one to two inches across the area, with some isolated three inch amounts possible.

Through several sources, the Grand Rapids National Weather Service has complied a list of rainfall totals over the weekend. The highest amounts were located across Allegan and Van Buren Counties with three to four inches (in yellow). Most other areas picked up one to two inches (in green). The image attached to this story is radar estimated precipitation. Thanks to all that submitted reports to FOX 17 via Facebook too. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Here’s the complete list from the Weather Service:

…Allegan County…

1 W Wayland 3.56

1 NNW Grand Junction 2.84

Otsego 2.36

3 E Allegan 2.30

Hopkins 1 N 2.23

Fennville – Ag Mesonet 1.98

2 WNW Bradley 1.90

1 ESE North Dorr 1.52

W Mich Regional Arpt 1.50

Plainwell 1.46

Allegan 1.27

…Barry County…

1 ENE Irving 2.30

Hastings 1.92

2 ESE Assyria 0.86

…Calhoun County…

1 E Brownlee Park 0.80

Battle Creek 0.79

Marshall Brooks Field 0.44

Calhoun County Road Commissi 0.42

Ag Mesonet – Albion 0.32

W K Kellogg Airport 0.26

…Eaton County…

Eaton Rapids 0.65

2 W Eaton Rapids 0.54

Olivet 0.44

Charlotte – Windswept Farms 0.30

3 SSW Dimondale 0.27

Charlotte Fitch Beach Arpt 0.22

…Ionia County…

Clarksville Ag Mesonet 0.80

Belding Ag Mesonet 0.69

2 NE Saranac 0.68

Ionia County Arpt 0.63

1 SW Ionia 0.60

…Kalamazoo County…

3 W Portage 1.35

Fulton 1.25

1 S Oshtemo 1.09

Kzoo/Battle Creek Intl Airpo 0.74

…Kent County…

Gerald R Ford Intl 1.75

2 NNW Caledonia 1.61

2 SE Alaska 1.44

1 SSW Dutton 1.41

1 WSW Kentwood 1.39

NWS Forecast Office Grand Ra 1.34

Sparta Ag Mesonet 1.33

2 SSW Cedar Springs 1.25

2 SW Wyoming 1.24

1 SSW Ada 1.15

East Grand Rapids 0.99

Grandville 0.93

2 SE Cedar Springs 0.92

2 ENE Belmont 0.86

1 N East Grand Rapids 0.81

Walker 0.79

2 NNE Alto 0.74

2 N Cannonsburg 0.60

3 NNE Grand Rapids 0.52

1 SE Trufant 0.49

2 S Grand Rapids 0.47

1 W Grand Rapids 0.47

Kent City – Mawn 0.41

…Mecosta County…

Mecosta – Sackett Farms – Ma 1.29

2 NNE Lakeview 1.18

2 NW Sylvester 1.08

3 NNW Stanwood 0.87

Big Rapids Water Works 0.80

Big Rapids Roben-hood Arpt 0.63

3 ESE Big Rapids 0.55

…Montcalm County…

3 NW Palo 0.73

3 ESE Mcbride 0.41

Stanton 0.24

…Muskegon County…

Cloverville 1.15

1 ENE Norton Shores 1.10

Muskegon County Airport 0.94

Norton Shores 0.81

1 WSW Norton Shores 0.77

Roosevelt Park 0.72

2 N Muskegon 0.66

Montague 0.61

Whitehall Lighthouse 0.43

1 WSW Norton Shores 0.42

…Newaygo County…

3 ENE Bridgeton 0.78

Fremont – Ag Mesonet 0.74

Fremont 0.52

Croton 0.33

4 SE Woodville 0.26

4 WSW Fremont 0.22

…Oceana County…

Pentwater 0.84

Hart Ag Mesonet 0.42

3 ENE Pentwater 0.32

4 SSE Stony Lake 0.31

…Ottawa County…

Hudsonville 1.47

Holland 1.08

2 NW Beechwood 0.86

2 E Macatawa 0.79

2 NNE Macatawa 0.72

Hudsonville 0.67

1 NNE Beechwood 0.65

West Olive Ag Mesonet – Nort 0.65

2 W Nunica 0.56

1 NW Grand Haven 0.47

…Van Buren County…

2 WSW Gobles 4.63

Bloomingdale 3.57

1 ENE Grand Junction 3.29

1 W Grand Junction 2.71

2 SSE South Haven 2.68

1 ENE Grand Junction 2.57

South Haven – Degrandchamps 1.74

Lawton – Oxley Farms – Mawn 1.53

Hartford 1.50

1 NE Paw Paw 1.47

1 E Lawton 1.30

Lawrence – Mandigo Farms – 1.30

Keeler – Winkel Orchards – M 1.26