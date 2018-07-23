Roadwork expected on several streets starting Tuesday in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Roadwork is expected to start in Battle Creek starting Tuesday.
Officials say milling and paving road resurfaces will carry on through August 4th.
The roads will remain open to drivers, but parking on them won’t be allowed.
Streets scheduled this week:
Birch Lane – Brunswick Drive to Chalmers Drive
Blackhawk Drive – South 24th Street to west end
Brunswick Drive – Loyd Drive to north end
Buick Drive – Black Cherry Lane to Hupp Road
Chalmers Drive – Gethings Road to Buick Drive
Lincolnwood Drive – Chalmers Drive to north end
Loyd Drive – South Helmer Road to Sherwood Drive
Merrill Road – South 24th Street to Lincolnwood Drive
Sherwood Drive – entire length