Roadwork expected on several streets starting Tuesday in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Roadwork is expected to start in Battle Creek starting Tuesday.

Officials say milling and paving road resurfaces will carry on through August 4th.

The roads will remain open to drivers, but parking on them won’t be allowed.

Streets scheduled this week:

Birch Lane – Brunswick Drive to Chalmers Drive

Blackhawk Drive – South 24th Street to west end

Brunswick Drive – Loyd Drive to north end

Buick Drive – Black Cherry Lane to Hupp Road

Chalmers Drive – Gethings Road to Buick Drive

Lincolnwood Drive – Chalmers Drive to north end

Loyd Drive – South Helmer Road to Sherwood Drive

Merrill Road – South 24th Street to Lincolnwood Drive

Sherwood Drive – entire length