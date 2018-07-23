Coldwater man dies in crash

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Coldwater man is dead after a crash in Hillsdale County Saturday afternoon.

Ronnie Eugene Sprague, 72, died in the crash on N. Allen Road, north of US-12 at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Michigan State Police say that no one actually saw Sprague crash, but the first 911 callers arrived at the scene shortly after it happened. They say it appears that Sprague’s vehicle left the road for no apparent reason, came back on the roadway after several hundred feet and rolled over. Sprague was ejected from the vehicle. Police say there were no identifiable signs of braking or evasive maneuvering.

Sprague was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they think Sprague may have had a medical condition or fell asleep or lost consciousness prior to the crash. Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in the crash.