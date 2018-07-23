Community comes together to help West Michigan family in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The community gathered Saturday to help a family who lost their home to a fire back in June.

"You start all over again, just have to stay strong with each other, make sure we get through it together," said Matthew Benscoter.

The Benscoter family was not injured when their home in Norton Shores was destroyed by a fire but were left with little.

Many members many from the food industry came together for the fundraiser at Superior Seafood in Kentwood to help out Benscoter, the executive chef of Westside Social, to help give back to the family.

"Every day is a new day for us," Benscoter said. "We're rebuilding and figuring out what we're going to do with our future, and just staying strong as a family."

Superior Seafoods even pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations.

There has also been a GoFundMe Page set up for the family.