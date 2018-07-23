Dan and Eric are planning to cross Lake Michigan on a paddle board. Find out more about them here.
Crossing Lake Michigan on a paddle board
-
Fun on the water; let’s kayak and stand-up paddle board with Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 20
-
Know the Law – Michigan boating laws
-
Michigan township to sell Marquette cross after complaints
-
Standup for the Cure event to be held in Muskegon
-
-
Ludington boasts gorgeous sugar sand beaches, shopping and more
-
Enbridge: Damaged oil pipeline was dented less than 1 inch
-
2018 Independence Day fireworks displays around West Michigan
-
Michigan Congressmen denied visit to immigrant children separated from families
-
West Michigan mom overcomes opioid addiction
-
-
Report: Lake oil spill in Michigan would cost nearly $2B
-
Beach Hazards Advisory issued
-
Man killed, trooper wounded during northern Michigan shootout