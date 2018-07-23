Daylight shows devastation of Battle Creek apartment fire

Posted 4:18 PM, July 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:22PM, July 23, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - At least 80 people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Battle Creek Sunday night.

The damage to the Village Inn Apartments is evident the day after the fire.  The building is considered a complete loss.

Several people who were inside are being treated for smoke inhalation.  A firefighter is also being treated for injuries. Other than that, everyone is okay.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The American Red Cross is assisting with those who were displaced. Residents needing assistance can go to Covenant Hope Church in Battle Creek if they are in need of shelter.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s