Daylight shows devastation of Battle Creek apartment fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - At least 80 people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Battle Creek Sunday night.

The damage to the Village Inn Apartments is evident the day after the fire. The building is considered a complete loss.

Several people who were inside are being treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter is also being treated for injuries. Other than that, everyone is okay.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The American Red Cross is assisting with those who were displaced. Residents needing assistance can go to Covenant Hope Church in Battle Creek if they are in need of shelter.