Detroit auto show switching to June starting in 2020

People visit the Ford stand during the press preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, on January 16, 2018. Car makers appealed to Americans' deep love of SUVs and trucks at the Detroit Auto Show, unveiling a host of choices from luxurious to utilitarian, while also beefing up the humble sedan. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — Organizers of the North American International Auto Show say that starting in 2020 the annual Detroit event will take place in June instead of January.

A statement from the show Monday says the new schedule will enable automakers, industry suppliers and others to “deliver dynamic exhibits and experiential opportunities outside of the show’s four walls” at downtown’s Cobo Center.

The show will be held during more-favorable spring weather, rather than in winter. Organizers say the change also will help cut costs, since exhibitors won’t be setting up during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day holiday period.

The show’s Executive Director Rod Alberts says in a statement that “Detroit will continue to be a global stage for some of the world’s most significant and iconic vehicle reveals.”

