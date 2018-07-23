El Informador Backpack Giveaway

Posted 12:01 AM, July 23, 2018, by

The seventh annual backpack giveaway will take place on August 11, 2018 from noon – 6:00pm at the 34th Street Mall at 3375 S. Division Ave in Wyoming with food and family friendly activities.

Last year more than 3,000 families came out for family fun and to collect about 1,000 backpacks. This event is free with entertainment to bring the community together to celebrate education during one of the last weeks of summer.

For more event information, or if any organization would like to sponsor the event, call 616-264-2708.

