FireKeepers Casino announces 2nd hotel tower

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek casino announced plans Monday to get bigger.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, owners of the FireKeepers Casino hotel announced plans Monday to build a second hotel tower at their Battle Creek location. The first hotel tower opened in December 2012 and holds 243 hotel rooms.

The ownership says that occupancy has been exceeding 95% over the past twelve months, so it has been difficult for larger groups to book rooms and meeting space. They say the increased number of rooms and potentially more meeting space means they can market to more potential visitors to the area.

“We will build a new tower with a focus on maintaining Four Diamond standards, blending the latest technology with design advances and extensive comforts,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO in a press release. “When you match a great design with our award-winning guest service, you have a winning combination which will attract additional visitors to southwest Michigan.”

A groundbreaking date has not been set. More details on the structure will be released later.