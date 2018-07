GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The legendary band is united once again to tour around the United States and Fleetwood Mac is making a stop in Grand Rapids on October 8.

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie will be on the tour along with two non-original band members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Tickets for the show at Van Andel Arena go on sale on July 27 at 10 a.m.