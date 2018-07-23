Garlyn Zoo in Mackinaw features hundreds of exotic and native animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past 20 years the Garlyn Zoo in the Upper Peninsula has grown, featuring hundreds of exotic and typical barnyard animals alike.

The zoo was started in 1994 by a husband and wife who had a love for animals. Located just six miles east of Naubinway on US-2 in Michigan's beautiful Upper Peninsula, and just 40 minutes west of the Mackinaw Bridge, the zoo has lots to offer for the whole family.

The zoo is surrounded by pine forests, offering a child friendly atmosphere and people friendly animals. People can learn about and enjoy animals from all around the world, seeing them up close.

Leigh Ann went to their zoo to check out all of the animals, both big and small.

For more information, visit garlynzoo.com.