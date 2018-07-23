Helen DeVos Congenital Heart Center receives national recognition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital diagnoses and treats all types of congenital heart defects, even complex conditions. Their ability to do so with excellence has earned them national recognition by U.S. News and World Report and The Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Dr. Marcus Haw and Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, the co-directors of the center, discuss what types of treatments they do to receive such recognition.

The Congenital Heart Center diagnoses and treats all congenital heart conditions; their seamless transition of care from fetal diagnosis to kids and adults makes their facility the best in the country.

They also have interventions and surgical care among the most advanced in the country, plus they have ongoing research and innovations to constantly improve their care to patients.

The Congenital Heart Center has multiple locations across Michigan:

Full-time: Grand Rapids and Lansing

Grand Rapids and Lansing Weekly: Muskegon

Muskegon Monthly: Cadillac Pleasant Joseph Traverse City



The Congenital Heart Center in Grand Rapids is located at 25 Michigan Street NE, Suite 2400.

For more information, call (616)-267-9150 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/congenital-heart-center.