× Hudsonville Ice Cream releases new blueberry donut flavor

HOLLAND, Mich. – Hudsonville Ice Cream is expanding into new small batch flavors and the first offering is available starting this month.

The local creamery is launching the first of their Michigan Artisan Collection Tuesday at the City of Detroit birthday celebration. The flavor, Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut, will be available in limited quantities at some ice cream shops across the state starting on July 30.

The ice cream is made of Hudsonville’s traditional vanilla ice cream with a Michigan blueberry swirl and chunks of blueberry donuts from Bowerman Blueberries of Holland, Michigan.

Two more flavors will be released this year for the Michigan Artisan Collection which will include ingredients from local artisans.

In West Michigan, the Bowerman’s Blueberry Donut Ice Cream will be available at: