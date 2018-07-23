Illinois siblings rescued from lake after kayaks sank

Posted 2:17 PM, July 23, 2018, by

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Illinois siblings vacationing in western Michigan have been rescued from Lake Michigan after their kayaks sank.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says Monday that the 18-year-old man and his 17-year-old sister were struggling Sunday afternoon in the lake near Port Sheldon Township when a rescue boat arrived.

Deputies were able to pull them to the boat with a rescue line and a flotation device.

The sheriff’s office says the siblings are from Quincy in western Illinois. They were attempting to return to shore when both kayaks began to take on water. The kayaks had lifejackets, but they were not being worn. The lifejackets sank with the kayaks.

Someone on shore heard the siblings cry out for help and called 911.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s