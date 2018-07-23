In The Image provides free clothing, furniture and more to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In The Image looks like many other thrift stores in the area, but it's missing one major component: a cash register.

For the past 30 years, In The Image has offered free clothing, furniture, and more to those most in need. Many of these people come to the store because they find themselves in some sort of crisis; this could be due to a house fire, flood damage, job loss, homelessness, domestic abuse, or other issues.

In The Image provides the basic necessities to these individuals and families, with no questions asked. First time walk-ins are welcome, however they must have a regularly scheduled shopping appointment after their first visit.

In The Image is located at 1823 South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. Visit them online at intheimage.org or give them a call at (616)-456-6150.