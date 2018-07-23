Jim Harbaugh talks improvement at B1G media days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill -- Big 10 football media days are taking place today and tomorrow, Michigan took center stage on Monday.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about beating Ohio State and Michigan State and also his quarterback situation, through it all he says the focus is strictly on improving.

"I just want to be better" Harbaugh said. "That's always the goal. You try to get better. And then to try to take the try out of it and lets just get better. You look at the ways that you can improve and you set out to improve it. Our team is doing that and yeah I would like to get a percent better every day. That would be the real goal. We're still after it. We're still after that doing that and even if we don't get one percent better each day we'd like to get .01 percent better or anything in between."

