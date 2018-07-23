Jim Harbaugh talks improvement at B1G media days

Posted 7:32 PM, July 23, 2018, by

CHICAGO, Ill -- Big 10 football media days are taking place today and tomorrow, Michigan took center stage on Monday.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about beating Ohio State and Michigan State and also his quarterback situation, through it all he says the focus is strictly on improving.

"I just want to be better" Harbaugh said. "That's always the goal. You try to get better. And then to try to take the try out of it and lets just get better. You look at the ways that you can improve and you set out to improve it. Our team is doing that and yeah I would like to get a percent better every day. That would be the real goal. We're still after it. We're still after that doing that and even if we don't get one percent better each day we'd like to get .01 percent better or anything in between."

More on Michigan football at media days Monday on FOX 17 news at ten.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s