KDL offers special library card for our service men and women

After a patron suggested the Kent District Library  offer something special for our service men and women, staff put on their thinking caps to see what they could come up with. As of July 5, anyone who is eligible for an adult KDL card and prove they are active military or a veteran, can get free printing and no fines. This offer will be good at all 19 branches.

How do you get signed up? Just stop by one of the 19 branches, bringing along  your active military card, Veteran ID card or DD-214 document. This offer is for those living in the Kent District Library service area.

 

