Latest road construction: Ramp closure in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — There’s a new development in the construction zone on the I-196 Business Loop in Zeeland: The ramp from westbound I-196 at exit 55 is closed.

This cause a traffic jam in the morning commute on westbound I-196 Monday morning as detoured traffic got backed up from the ramp to Adams Street/16th Street.

The closure will last until August 13, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Other construction notes: