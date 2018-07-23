Latest road construction: Ramp closure in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — There’s a new development in the construction zone on the I-196 Business Loop in Zeeland: The ramp from westbound I-196 at exit 55 is closed.
This cause a traffic jam in the morning commute on westbound I-196 Monday morning as detoured traffic got backed up from the ramp to Adams Street/16th Street.
The closure will last until August 13, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Other construction notes:
- Wilson Avenue remains closed in Grandville north of Chicago Drive. There is no word yet from the city as to when the railroad crossing project will be finished.
- Nighttime lane closures can be expected on the East Beltline and Northland Drive between 3 Mile and Belding Road. All work will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. through mid-August.
- Indications are that a big shift is coming in the construction zone on US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile. Since May, all traffic is using the very rough northbound lanes while the southbound lanes are rebuilt. But the schedule for the related ramp closures shows the ramps will be reopened around July 31, which is just about the halfway point on the project’s calendar. Look for all traffic to be shifted to the new pavement about that time, but also look for new ramp closures.