Michigan looking to get over the hump in 2018

CHICAGO, Ill -- For the Michigan football team in 3 years under Jim Harbaugh, the hump has been a couple things including a strong defense that hasn't been supported by the offefnse.

"I was almost baptized to the idea that it was always Michigan's defense responsibility, Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich said. "I think if you look my freshman year we had a couple of games where we had negative yards rushing. It's not a bad mouth at anyone or the offense or whatever but it was always kind of our responsibility as a defense no matter the turnout."

In order for Michigan to better on offense, the quarterback play has to be better. The Wolverines could turn to Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson for help.

"Shea is about the team and I think I saw that real quick" head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "So he's got to be the best quarterback to become the starting quarterback."

The last 3 years Michigan is a combined 1-5 against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State, but the players say they will cross those bridge's when they get to them.

"When I look at it from a players prospective we gotta handle week one first before we can handle Michigan State and Ohio State" senior running back Karan Higdon said. "If we do the things beforehand, I think that game will be much more meaningful and more powerful."

Michigan starts its season on September 1st at Notre Dame.