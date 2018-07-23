Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Ottawa County fair kicks off today with a special deal. For opening day, they have a buy-one-get-one admission and $1 rides after 5 p.m.

Bring the kids out for rides, to see the animals, or maybe even dirt bikes and monster trucks.

For a full list of events, check out the fair's website. The fair runs until Saturday.

2. Michigan State Police are asking for your help! They are trying to win a contest for the best looking police cruiser.

The winning state's police cruiser will be featured in next year's American Association of State Trooper's calendar.

To vote, just like MSP on Facebook, and then find this post and give it a like.

Voting ends on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

3. The Lakeshore was packed over the weekend for Bike Time and Rebel Road, two different motorcycle rallies both raising money for good causes.

This was the 12th year for Bike Time, which raises money for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. It was also the 4th year for the annual Rebel Road charity event, which raises money for homeless women and abused children.

Organizers say both events help bring so many people to Muskegon. No word yet on how much money organizers raised.

4. Meanwhile hundreds of people gathered together to remember a former football player form Michigan State University who was killed in a car crash.

Sunday marked the second annual Mike Sadler Celebration of Life in Grand Rapids.

Atwater Brewery hosted the event, paying tribute to Mike, and raising money for the foundation that's named after him.

Mike was a punter for MSU, and grew up in Grand Rapids. He was just 24-years-old when he was killed in a crash in 2016.

5. Some may think it's boring, but it is the top selling ice cream flavor in the world. If you're looking for a way to cool off- it's National Vanilla Ice Cream Day!

Of course, it can be enjoyed on its own, but many combine it with other flavors as well.

People also like to top it with sprinkles, hot fudge, or maybe some chopped nuts.

Thomas Jefferson loved vanilla ice cream so much he created his own recipe. A copy of that is located in the Library of Congress.