New baby animals at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

For those who like to hang out where the wild things are, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is the place to be! The family-friendly animal sanctuary is a favorite place to visit in West Michigan, and now it's even more fun with a bunch of new baby animals!
Boulder Ridge is introducing and celebrating all of their new baby animals with Baby Animal Day at the park. There will be a chance to see animals like monkeys, kangaroos, and giraffes, with photo opportunities and interactions! This event will be on Monday, July 30 from 10-6 and Tuesday, July 31 from 10-8.
They are also having a contest to name their new baby giraffe. Click here to submit a vote, and the name will be announced on Baby Animal Day.
