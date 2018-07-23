Photos released from Kalamazoo Twp. credit union robbery

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Photos have been released from a credit union robbery in Kalamazoo Township last week.

The robbery happened Friday at the Kalsee Credit Union in the 300 block of W. Mosel Avenue. The suspect jumped over the counter and forced staff to give him cash.

He left in a maroon sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.

Police released a photo of the vehicle used and of the suspect entering the bank. Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo DPS at 269-343-0568 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.