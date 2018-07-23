Ritz Cracker products recalled due to possible salmonella

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A voluntary recall was issued for a variety of Ritz Cracker products due to a possible presence of salmonella.

The products were sold in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The products being recalled are:

Ritz Bits Cheese Crackers and Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Ritz Bacon Crackers with Cheese Crackers Sandwiches

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with Cheddar Cheese

Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese

Ritz Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety Packs

The products were sold between March 2018 and February 2018.

Mondelez Global, the owner of Ritz Crackers, has not received any complaints about the products or reports of a salmonella outbreak.

Anyone with these products are advised to throw them out.