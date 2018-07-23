Theresa Lockhart’s ashes spread in Canada

NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada- Loved ones have said a special goodbye to Theresa Lockhart, following her death in May 2017.

The Rest in Heaven Theresa Joan Lockhart Facebook page recently posted photos of Theresa’s sister, Joan, spreading her ashes in Newfoundland, Canada. According to the post, Theresa’s ashes were spread on July 18, 2018.

Theresa Lockhart, who was a Spanish teacher at Schoolcraft Community Schools, was first reported missing in May 2017. It wasn’t until October her body was found in a wooded part of Allegan County. Police say they found the location by using a map drawn by her husband, Christopher Lockhart, who left behind a note after hanging himself. In the letter, he said he choked Theresa during an argument. A medical examiner later ruled she likely died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

No arrests were ever made in connection to Theresa’s disappearance or death. However, Christopher Lockhart was named a ‘person of interest’ early in the investigation and had been arrested on several unrelated incidents during the course of the case including allegedly cutting a neighbor’s air conditioning line.