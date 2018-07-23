They are stuck in a cage: Residents discuss pets being displaced by large apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich-- As investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire at the Village Inn Apartments late Sunday night, residents are still trying to get back on their feet.

Many tenants affected by the fire are now staying at a temporary shelter at the Covenant Hope Church while their pets are caged outside the facility.

Wendy Ryan managed to escape the fire with her three children and some of her pets; one of which is a cat that's currently being house outside the Church. Another cat remains unaccounted for.

“At first they are ripped out of their house and now they are stuck in a cage. They only have so much understanding. Everything they know is gone," said Ryan.

Ryan tells FOX 17 more than 30 animals live at the apartments, and while firefighters were busy trying to rescue both humans and animals, she says she was told some pets didn't make it out alive.

Ryan's two dogs survived the fire, although there was a scare with her older Beagle, Lexi not being located right away.

“They went back in for the dog and couldn’t find her so that’s why we didn’t have her today and I didn’t know if she had died or what, but today they found her," said Ryan.

Lexi is now being housed at the Calhoun County Animal Center and is in need of a temporary foster family. Ryan says her cell phone remains in her apartment and her car was destroyed in the fire.

“She is 17 and she is hard of hearing and doesn’t see well and she’s probably wondering what is going on, and I’ve had her since she was a puppy. It’s just really hard," said Ryan. “If anybody is willing to take on and elderly dog that would be wonderful and as soon as we could take her back we would. She sleeps a lot, she just has somewhere she needs to be loved."

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation following the fire. Two firefighters were also hurt: one had a forearm injury and another was treated for exhaustion.

The Red Cross is also assisting residents following the fire.