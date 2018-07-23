Two West Michigan gas stations robbed Monday morning

HAMILTON, Mich. – Two gas stations were robbed early Monday morning in West Michigan and police believe they may be connected.

The Allegan County Sheriff says that at about 6:45 a.m. Monday a suspect robbed the Hamilton Mobil Mart at 3604 M-40 in Hamilton. The Holland Police Department reported that they had a similar robbery at the Holland Mobil Mart at 1122 Lincoln Avenue.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, about 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall, 140 lbs., and was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, a camo-colored face mask and black and white Converse Chuck Taylor tennis shoes. Police say that a handgun was shown in both incidents.

Police say the man left both scenes in a silver, four-door sedan. A photo of that vehicle is below.

Anyone with information should call Allegan Co. Sheriff at 269-673-0500, Holland Police at 616-355-1150, or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633