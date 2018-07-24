Bicyclist hospitalized after Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities in Portage say a 66-year-old man was hospitalized after his bike collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:39 p.m. at the intersection of Lovers Lane and East Centre Avenue. Portage police say the southbound bicyclist crashed with a northbound vehicle that was attempting a left turn at East Centre.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the driver the vehicle, an 85-year-old man from Portage is cooperating in the investigation.