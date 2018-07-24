× GR city leaders to vote on medical marijuana ordinance Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a big day for city commissioners in Grand Rapids who are set to vote on an ordinance surrounding medical marijuana.

The ordinance that would allow more than 40 medical marijuana facilities to operate across the city. It would also ensure dispensaries are more than 1,000 feet from places like schools, parks, churches, and day cares. The other part of the ordinance is a $5,000 annual registration fee.

City leaders have already heard from the public on several different occasions and now they are set to vote on the ordinance.

But today’s vote is coming under scrutiny from the Kent County Prevention Coalition which claims allowing these facilities could affect our children.

“Once things become law, they’re very hard to change, so what we want to do is say hey, lets take a step back and put all of the language in this. So our fight is not against the medical marijuana, its about strengthening the ordinance the way that it is,” said Denise Herbert, Director of Prevention Services at Network 180.

Tonight's vote is set for 7 p.m.

Come November, residents will vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana statewide, limiting sales to individuals 21 years or older, and including a 10 percent tax on the sale price.