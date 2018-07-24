Help ‘Stuff The Bus’ with school supplies for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As many parents know, buying school supplies for kids can get expensive. That's why every year Heart of West Michigan's United Way "Stuff the Bus" provides tens of thousands of supplies to students of all grades in Kent County and beyond, but they can't do it without your help.

Many working families struggle to make ends meet and are unable to afford the extras such as school supplies. Teachers often purchase supplies for their students with their own money, so United Way hopes to ease this burden by providing school supplies.

This year, items will be distributed to elementary & middle schools in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Cedar Springs, Kenowa Hills, and Sparta.

Here's a list of donation items they're looking for:

Spiral Notebooks

Glue Sticks

Hand Sanitizer

Pencil Boxes/Bags

Erasers

Scissors

Post-It Notes

Scientific Calculators

Kleenex

Backpacks

#2 Pencils

Crayons

Pens

Washable Markers

Dry Erase Markers

Highlighters

Colored Pencils

Folders

3-Ring Binders

HWMUW will collect donations now through August 6 during their normal business hours. There are also collection sites at Menards on Alpine Avenue, and all West Michigan Macatawa Bank locations.

For more information, or to start a collection bin, register at hwmuw.org/stuffthebus.