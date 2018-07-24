International Summer Games event happening Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 50 students volunteering for United Way of the Lakeshore, along with other partners, are hosting an event designed to help children and young adults with special needs in the community on Friday.

The International Summer Games is a free community event with competitive games and activities for children and adults with special needs.

Friday’s event is being coordinated by nearly 50 students who are volunteering for United Way of the Lakeshore as part of its summer jobs program thanks to a grant from the DTE Energy Foundation.

The Summer Youth Nonprofit Work Experience Program is a 6-week summer program that places youth ages 15 to 18 in jobs at community organizations. United Way of the Lakeshore has placed participating students with local groups including Goodwill, Community Encompass and the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

In addition to working, the students have learned the importance of diversity and inclusion through job experience, workshops, education events and service efforts.

The International Summer Games is happening at the Folkert Community Hub and Banquet Center in Norton Shores from 2-4 p.m.

For more information, visit nomoresidelines.org/lakeshore/events.