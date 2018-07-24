× Man arrested on child porn charges in Kent County

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kent County man has been arrested on child porn charges.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Juan “John” Camargo was arrested for the production of sexually abusive material involving children.

Camarago was reportedly a resident of the Autumn Ridge apartment complex between March 2017-December 2017. Police believe he may have spent time at the playground at the complex.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying any children who may have had contact with the suspect during that time frame.