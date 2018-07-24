Man arrested on child porn charges in Kent County

Posted 11:43 AM, July 24, 2018, by

Juan "John" Camargo

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  A Kent County man has been arrested on child porn charges.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office,  Juan “John” Camargo was arrested for the production of sexually abusive material involving children.

Camarago was reportedly a resident of the Autumn Ridge apartment complex between March 2017-December 2017. Police believe he may have spent time at the playground at the complex.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying any children who may have had contact with the suspect during that time frame.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s