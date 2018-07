× Mega Millions jackpot hits $512 million; drawing tonight

(FOX 17) – Someone in Michigan, or in one of 43 other states, could win over a half a billion dollars Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $512 million for tonight’s drawing. If one person wins and takes the “cash option” they’ll win $303 million.

The drawing is at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. To win, you must match the five white balls and the one gold ball.

We’ll have the winning numbers on FOX 17 News tonight at 11:00 p.m.