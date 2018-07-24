× Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday

UNDATED – The numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot were:

1, 2, 4, 19, 29, and the Mega Ball was 20.

No one had hit the jackpot since May 4th. Tuesday’s drawing was the fifth-largest in Mega Millions‘ history: $522 million.

The game is played in 44 states, including Michigan.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, the jackpot was $512 million, before swelling by an additional $10 million. The one-time “cash option” would net the winner $308 million.

The drawing will be at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 27.