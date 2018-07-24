More than 2,000 pounds of live crayfish seized at Michigan-Canada border

Posted 12:04 PM, July 24, 2018, by

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say more than 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) of live crayfish have been seized from a truck at the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Red swamp crayfish – from DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers in St. Clair County were notified in mid-July that the red swamp crayfish were found as a truck tried to cross from the U.S. at Sarnia, Ontario. The DNR says the truck originated in Canada and had been in Maryland and Arkansas to pick up its cargo.

Border officials helped the DNR seize 55 bags of live crayfish. The Michigan DNR says it’s the agency’s largest aquatic invasive species seizure.

The DNR says red swamp crayfish are prohibited in Michigan and Canada. They burrow and create shoreline erosion and compete with native crayfish.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment