Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 24

1. A new partnership between Grand Valley and Michigan State Universities aim to help out medical students. On Monday, officials signed an agreement that will give GVSU students a leg up on their med school applications.

As part of the deal, MSU will keep five spots open in its College of Osteopathic Medicine, specifically for GVSU students.

First preference will go to students who receive pell grants, are the first in their family to attend college, or live in an under-served area.

Grand Valley students can also get application fees waived,and find out if they are accepted early in the process. The agreement will start affecting applications beginning February of 2019.

2. Two West Michigan men are going on a pretty big journey for a good cause. They're planning to stand up paddle board across Lake Michigan.

They're calling their efforts Michigami Crossing. "Michigami" means "big lake" in Algonquain. The pair are raising money for the Muskegon River Watershed Partnership, and wanted to pay tribute to the relationship Native American tribes have with the area.

The guys will start in Milwaukee and end in Muskegon in August.

The two men want to make the 79-mile journey in about 20-30 hours.

3. Dozens of people got a happy surprise this week thanks to a floral shop on a mission to deliver hundreds of bouquets.

Greenville Floral spend the weekend working with a group of volunteers to put together more than 400 bouquets.

The shop operates under the flower delivery company "Tele Floral," which is holding a "Make Someone Smile Week." On Monday, Greenville Floral delivered those arrangements to hospitals and nursing homes.

The owners created a Facebook event, inviting the community to also take part in brightening someone's day as well.

"Make Someone Smile Week" lasts until the end of the week, so there's plenty of time to join in.

4. Hudsonville Ice Cream has revealed the first of their Michigan artisan collection. First up, Bowerman's Blueberry Donut.

This small batch flavor pairs Hudsonville Ice Cream's traditional Vanilla Ice Cream with a Michigan Blueberry swirl and chunks of blueberry donut straight from Bowerman Blueberries, located in Holland.

The Bowerman's Blueberry Donut flavor will be available in limited quantities at select scoop shops across the state, beginning the week of July 30.

5. If you're feeling lucky, you may want to buy a lottery ticket today. Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the biggest jackpots in the game's history.

The total is currently at $512 million, and it's likely to increase even more.

The Mega Millions winning numbers will be picked at 11 p.m. tonight.

Unfortunately, the odds of hitting that jackpot aren't quite so high. People are more likely to be struck by lightening this year, than winning it big.