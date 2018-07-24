Pepperidge Farm announces recall of 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers

NORWALK, Conn. (WGN) — Pepperidge Farm has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of salmonella. Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers. The products were distributed throughout the United States. The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall, according to the Business Wire: Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall.

For more information, visit Pepperidge Farm’s website.