Police identify driver killed in Byron Center crash

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says an 89-year-old man from Dorr was killed in Monday afternoon’s crash in Byron Center.

It happened around 3:42 p.m., at Clyde Park Avenue and 100th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 17 that William Hall was driving southbound on Clyde Park with two family members in his Ford Escape, when he allegedly failed to yield to a westbound pickup truck.

Police say Hall was taken to Metro Hospital, where he later died. And the two passengers in his vehicle also were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

There was no word whether the pickup driver suffered any injuries.