Police: Two shot during possible armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Two victims were taken to a Kalamazoo hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they suffered gunshot wounds outside a bank in Comstock Township early Tuesday morning.

The attempted robbery occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank near Kalamazoo.

It is unclear if this was a robbery at the ATM or if this was drug related incident according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Vandyken.

The two gunshot victims are expected to be part of the attempted robbery but are not being consider the suspects, Vandyken told FOX 17.

The two victims are expected be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.