Police: Two shot during possible armed robbery

Posted 7:17 AM, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:45AM, July 24, 2018

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Two victims were taken to a Kalamazoo hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they suffered gunshot wounds outside a bank in Comstock Township early Tuesday morning.

The attempted robbery occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank near Kalamazoo.

It is unclear if this was a robbery at the ATM or if this was drug related incident according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Vandyken.

The two gunshot victims are expected to be part of the attempted robbery but are not being consider the suspects, Vandyken told FOX 17.

The two victims are expected be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s