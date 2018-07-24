Portage man dies in crash

PAW PAW, Mich. – A Portage man died Tuesday morning when his vehicle left a highway and hit an embankment.

Michigan State Police say that Steven Erickson, 34, was exiting off eastbound I-94 at Exit 85, which is 35th Street, when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the end of the ramp and struck an embankment. Police say his vehicle went over the embankment and rolled onto its side in a field east of the intersection.

Erickson was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Police say he was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle and no one else was hurt.