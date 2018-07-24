Putt For Life tournament to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Putt for Life mini-golf tournament has been raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for 30 years, and they're doing again this weekend.

Head to Loeschneer's Village Green in Grandville, where players can pay $25 each to take part in a mini-golf tournament. Winners of the tournament have a chance to win prizes, and bragging rights.

There's also an online fundraising page for those who can't make the tournament.

Putt For Life is happening on Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit puttforlife.com.