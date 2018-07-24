× Report: Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose

(Fox News) – Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for a heroin overdose.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials say the 25-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after she suffered from what appeared to be a heroin overdose.

The entertainment outlet reports that Lovato, whose condition is not known, was transported from a Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday just before 12 p.m.

A rep for Lovato did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

An LAPD spokesperson told Fox News that the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments responded to a “medical emergency call” on the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood at 11:40 a.m. However, the spokesperson noted that the “LAPD could not confirm the identity of the individual at the moment.”

Lovato tweeted earlier in the day a promotion for her appearance on the pre-taped Fox show “Beat Shazam” Tuesday night.

Last month, Demi Lovato revealed in a new emotional single that she had relapsed months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

In her new song “Sober,” Lovato sings she’s not sober anymore and apologizes to the “ones who never left” her side and fans following her journey.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings in the chorus. “To the ones who never left me/We’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The singer went on to apologize to her “future love.”

“For the man that left my bed/For making love the way I saved for you inside my head,” the lyrics read. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost/Who watched me fall again/I wanna be a role model/But I’m only human.”