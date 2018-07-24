South tops the North in Northwoods League All-Star game in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:11 PM, July 24, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Growlers outfielder Zach Daniels led the South to a win in the home run derby and then singled in his first at bat in the Northwoods League All-Star game Tuesday on his home field as the South beat the North 2-1.

Growlers relief pitcher Mason Shinabery retired both batters he faced in the fifth inning, one via a strikeout, first baseman Niko Kavadas was 0-2.

Bombers catcher Alec Cargin was 0-2 and outfielder Zach Gartner was 0-1.

Northwoods League play resumes on Thursday with the Growlers hosting the Bullfrogs and the Bombers at the Kingfish.

