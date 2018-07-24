The Spartans react to the return of Jon Reshke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill -- The buzz around the Michigan State football team at Big Ten media days Tuesday was the return of linebacker Jon Reshke.

Reshke has been reinstated after being dismissed prior to last season after a racist text.

"I always think it's very important to try and finish something" head coach Mark Dantonio said. "That to look your problem in the eye in address your problem and be forgiven. And be able to move on with your life in the big picture is a more positive thing."

The team voted to allow Reshke to return to for his final year of eligibility this fall.

"He apologized and actually when I heard it and when I heard that he had been dismissed, I texted him that day" senior running back L.J. Scott said. "I told him a long paragraph about keep your head up. I know you're a great guy and you made a mistake and it's almost been over a year without Jon. He helps our football team tremendously. He's a great leader and a great person off the field."

Reshke made 75 tackles in 2015 as a starter at linebacker before missing all but 2 games in 2016 due to an ankle injury.

"I think it's good that first of all to give people second chances" junior quarterback Brian Lewerke said. "Even if what he did was very horrific I think that he's learned from his mistakes. He's talked with some players one on one on the team and personally apologized to them and made sure that that's not who is he as a person and that's not how he feels."

The Spartans will open the season Friday night August 31st at home against Utah State.