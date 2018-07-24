Victim and suspect identified in Ottawa County murder and attempted suicide

Posted 4:31 PM, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, July 24, 2018

PORT SHELDON TWP., Mich. - Investigators have identified the victim and suspect in a murder and attempted suicide overnight in Ottawa County.

Capt. Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff says that Sherill McNeal, 53, was killed, and they believe her husband, Michael McNeal, 55, shot her before turning the gun on himself.  He shot himself in the face and is in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Investigators say the McNeal's 17-year-old son was at home and awake at the time of the shooting.  He was playing video games with friends. The friends called 911 after hearing the gunfire in their headsets.  The teen then went and found his parents.

Charges have not yet been filed against Michael McNeal, pending updates in his medical condition.  The teen is now staying with friends.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s