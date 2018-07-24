Victim and suspect identified in Ottawa County murder and attempted suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT SHELDON TWP., Mich. - Investigators have identified the victim and suspect in a murder and attempted suicide overnight in Ottawa County.

Capt. Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff says that Sherill McNeal, 53, was killed, and they believe her husband, Michael McNeal, 55, shot her before turning the gun on himself. He shot himself in the face and is in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Investigators say the McNeal's 17-year-old son was at home and awake at the time of the shooting. He was playing video games with friends. The friends called 911 after hearing the gunfire in their headsets. The teen then went and found his parents.

Charges have not yet been filed against Michael McNeal, pending updates in his medical condition. The teen is now staying with friends.