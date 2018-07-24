Woman killed, man in critical condition in Ottawa Co. shooting

PORT SHELDON TWP., Mich. – An Ottawa County woman is dead and her husband is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 15000 block of Barry Street.

Ottawa County investigators say it appears that the man, 55, shot his wife, 53, and then shot himself in the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene. He is in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

We’ll have more details when they become available.