$1 million Mega Millions winner sold in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan may have missed out on the big Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but one lucky person in Detroit is now a millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery says that one ticket bought at Dynasty Liquor at 8910 Puritan Street in Detroit matched all five white balls drawn in the Mega Millions jackpot. That winning ticket is worth $1 million.

To win the $522 Mega Millions jackpot, you must also match the “gold ball.” One winning ticket was sold in San Jose, California.

The person with the winning Michigan ticket should contact the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237.