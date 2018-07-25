Alex Bowman visits Grand Rapids to serve tamales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Alex Bowman, driver of the no. 88 car in NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup series, spent Wednesday afternoon in downtown Grand Rapids serving tamales to folks at Rosa Parks Circle.

Bowman is promoting the Consumers Energy 400 coming up August 12th at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

"Hopefully we just get a little bit better track position" Bowman said referring to the June race at MIS. "We were pretty fast at different points of the race and just really struggle with track position. If we can start a little closer to the front we can have a really good day. Michigan's very fast it's very narrow, a really narrow groove that makes racing a little tough but it's a lot of fun going there, obviously speed is a big part of why we all do this so it's really cool."

Bowman finished 16th in the Firekeepers Casino 400 last month.

This is his 1st year driving for Hendrick Motorsports, he currently sits 15th in the points standings which would qualify for the chase.