American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations in early July, the American Red Cross is again asking you for help.

Thousands of responses to the call later and the Red Cross says there's still a major shortage.

"That emergency call really reflects the fact that those donors are not donating during those summer months. So, our regular donation supply is greatly reduced due to those seasonal activities," said American Red Cross West Michigan Executive Director Tiffany Page.

And with a reduction in supply comes a worry for the future.

"As we go into our hurricane and storm season the need increases. We have to prepare for emergencies in addition to our everyday, regular demand," adds Page.

Right now there is less than a five day blood supply on hand. So the American Red Cross is asking everyone to roll up their sleeves and help save someone in your community and abroad.

"The great thing about the American Red Cross is not only are you helping individuals locally in West Michigan but you're helping friends and families across the nation with that blood donation," says Page.

And the American Red Cross is showing a little appreciation to do those that do so. Those who donate bloods or platelets from July 30 through Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

